Kim Bolton's Top Picks: Aug. 29, 2018
Full episode: Market Call for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Kim Bolton, portfolio manager at Black Swan Dexteritas
Focus: Technology stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK
So far this year, the U.S. stock markets have been pretty impervious to all the trade noise, but the same can’t be said for Europe and especially Asia. An additional observation this year is the occasional sector rotation between the U.S. “value” categories (capital goods, banks, materials, energy and the like) and the momentum/growth sector (namely tech). This consolidation phase is a healthy sign for the secular bull market to continue its march higher. The two big macro catalysts required for a sustained and material break higher in U.S. equities are U.S. dollar weakness and a trade settlement. Those two developments will mean more upside for emerging markets (especially China) against the American stock market.
The BSD portfolio management team still believes in a 3,000 price target for the S&P this year (which is an additional 6 per cent lift from current levels), and the technology sector will lead this advancement. Continued earnings improvement will be the stimulant to a continuation of an earnings-driven secular bull market. At present, the forward P/E for the S&P is 16.6 and the five-year average is 16.2; we’re nowhere near peak multiples and this confirms there hasn’t been any large multiple expansion yet. All of this while the 10-year Treasury is under 3 per cent. We can easily make the case for more P/E expansion in our future.
According to Thomson Reuters, second-quarter S&P 500 operating EPS now look to be up 24 per cent, with 79 per cent of those having reported beating expectations. Confirming the stronger willingness of businesses and consumers to spend, the S&P top line growth should be up 9.4 per cent. There should be little doubt about how strong the consumer is now. The rest of 2018 should be no different, with current consensus expectations for third and fourth quarter S&P operating EPS growth of 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.
All this said, we’re also expecting an August/September sell-off. On average, U.S. mid-term election years have pullbacks, particularly in the summer months.
Remember though, that the earnings-driven bull market is alive and well and there’s little reason now to abandon ship. The highs aren’t in yet. Stay the course.
TOP PICKS
WORKDAY (WDAY.O)
ALPHABET (GOOG.O)
FANUC CORP (6954 TYO)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|WDAY
|Y
|Y
|Y
|GOOG
|Y
|Y
|Y
|FANUC
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JULY 9, 2018
RED HAT (RHT.N)
- Then: $139.95
- Now: $146.65
- Return: 5%
- Total return: 5%
TWITTER (TWTR.N)
- Then: $44.14
- Now: $34.89
- Return: -21%
- Total return: -21%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI.O)
- Then: $76.84
- Now: $74.51
- Return: -3%
- Total return: -3%
Total return average: -6%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|RHT
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TWTR
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ATVI
|Y
|Y
|Y
FUND PROFILE
BSD Global Tech Fund
Performance as of: July 31, 2018
- 1 Month: 0.67% fund, 3.6% index*
- 1 Year: 10.9% fund, 14% index
- 3 Years: 25.4% fund, 31.5% index
* Index: S&P500.
* Returns provided are net of fees and reinvested dividends.
TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Google: 6.12%
- Amazon: 5%
- Visa: 4.33%
- Apple: 4.12%
- Infineon Technologies : 4.11%
