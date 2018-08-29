Kim Bolton, portfolio manager at Black Swan Dexteritas

Focus: Technology stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

So far this year, the U.S. stock markets have been pretty impervious to all the trade noise, but the same can’t be said for Europe and especially Asia. An additional observation this year is the occasional sector rotation between the U.S. “value” categories (capital goods, banks, materials, energy and the like) and the momentum/growth sector (namely tech). This consolidation phase is a healthy sign for the secular bull market to continue its march higher. The two big macro catalysts required for a sustained and material break higher in U.S. equities are U.S. dollar weakness and a trade settlement. Those two developments will mean more upside for emerging markets (especially China) against the American stock market.

The BSD portfolio management team still believes in a 3,000 price target for the S&P this year (which is an additional 6 per cent lift from current levels), and the technology sector will lead this advancement. Continued earnings improvement will be the stimulant to a continuation of an earnings-driven secular bull market. At present, the forward P/E for the S&P is 16.6 and the five-year average is 16.2; we’re nowhere near peak multiples and this confirms there hasn’t been any large multiple expansion yet. All of this while the 10-year Treasury is under 3 per cent. We can easily make the case for more P/E expansion in our future.

According to Thomson Reuters, second-quarter S&P 500 operating EPS now look to be up 24 per cent, with 79 per cent of those having reported beating expectations. Confirming the stronger willingness of businesses and consumers to spend, the S&P top line growth should be up 9.4 per cent. There should be little doubt about how strong the consumer is now. The rest of 2018 should be no different, with current consensus expectations for third and fourth quarter S&P operating EPS growth of 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

All this said, we’re also expecting an August/September sell-off. On average, U.S. mid-term election years have pullbacks, particularly in the summer months.

Remember though, that the earnings-driven bull market is alive and well and there’s little reason now to abandon ship. The highs aren’t in yet. Stay the course.

TOP PICKS

Kim Bolton's Top Picks Kim Bolton, portfolio manager at Black Swan Dexteritas, shares his top picks: Workday, Alphabet and Fanuc Corp.

WORKDAY (WDAY.O)

ALPHABET (GOOG.O)

FANUC CORP (6954 TYO)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND WDAY Y Y Y GOOG Y Y Y FANUC Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JULY 9, 2018

Kim Bolton's Past Picks Kim Bolton, portfolio manager at Black Swan Dexteritas, reviews his past picks: Red Hat, Twitter and Activision Blizzard.

RED HAT (RHT.N)

Then: $139.95

Now: $146.65

Return: 5%

Total return: 5%

TWITTER (TWTR.N)

Then: $44.14

Now: $34.89

Return: -21%

Total return: -21%

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI.O)

Then: $76.84

Now: $74.51

Return: -3%

Total return: -3%

Total return average: -6%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND RHT Y Y Y TWTR Y Y Y ATVI Y Y Y

FUND PROFILE

BSD Global Tech Fund

Performance as of: July 31, 2018

1 Month: 0.67% fund, 3.6% index*

1 Year: 10.9% fund, 14% index

3 Years: 25.4% fund, 31.5% index

* Index: S&P500.

* Returns provided are net of fees and reinvested dividends.

TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Google: 6.12% Amazon: 5% Visa: 4.33% Apple: 4.12% Infineon Technologies : 4.11%

WEBSITE: www.bsdmi.com