Kim Bolton, president and portfolio manager, Black Swan Dexteritas

MARKET OUTLOOK:

This recent stock market rally that has pushed stock prices up roughly 15 per cent from October 2022 lows is running out of steam, as the narrative that has led it starts to shift. The markets have been driven by the hope that inflation will decelerate enough for the world’s central banks, and especially the U.S. Federal Reserve, to stop raising interest rates; and maybe even start cutting them.



Not anymore! First came the U.S. January consumer inflation number. It was a little hotter than expected, but the market held up just fine. Then, the U.S. January producer price inflation rose at a faster-than-expected rate, while Federal Reserve governors talked up the possibility of half-point rate hikes and the market started pricing out rate cuts. Not only are rate cuts off the table, but the two-year Treasury yield has surged from 4.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent in the past two weeks. A couple of weeks ago, no Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting was priced with a Fed Funds rate above five per cent; now, the peak rate is around 5.25 per cent in July and rates are priced over five per cent from May to December. Occasional spikes in two yields of 50 basis points (bps) or more are not uncommon, but what’s unusual is how well stocks have held up during this barrage of Fed hawkishness. The Black Swan Dexteritas (BSD) team sees the stock market headed sideways, at best, as investors adjust to a scenario where growth is faster than expected, but inflation is stickier. Market technicals describing both market support and resistance must be carefully monitored to profit from the next market breakout, either higher or lower.



While the market searches for the next fundamental catalyst or technical signal, your BSD Global Tech Hedge Fund S.P. and separately managed accounts will continue to trim those securities that are achieving their respective intrinsic values, and buy those technology stocks that exhibit longer, more lucrative investment runways. The hedging overlay will always be an important tool to protect your capital in bearish markets, and also an important tool to be ‘dialed down’ in bullish markets.

TOP PICKS:

Alphabet (GOOGL NASD)

GOOGL operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

We see GOOGL as one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from secular trends in digital advertising, as advertisers continue to see solid returns on spend and the company continues to innovate on its search, display, and YouTube platforms. Alphabet’s revenue comes from Google Advertising, which remains the primary source of income.

In addition, we think non-advertising revenue streams – including sales from Google Cloud, Hardware (the Project Soli, a miniature radar, will be a game changer for Pixel and Pixel Watch), Google Play and Waymo – will become a more central part of the investment thesis over time.

We also believe that the margin impact of growth in those lower gross-margin ventures will be offset by operating leverage as the overall business continues to grow, driving earnings growth above revenue growth over the next several years.

Feb. 2, 2023: The company missed the consensus expectation of US$1.14 by $0.09, reporting $1.05 EPS for the quarter. For the quarter, the company generated $76.05 billion in revenue as opposed to the $63.15 billion average estimate. Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio is at 20.7 and it has produced $4.55 in earnings per share over the past year. In the upcoming year, Alphabet's earnings are anticipated to increase by 20 per cent, from $5.15 to $6.18 a share.

If we take out the $113 billion cash position from the share price before calculating the P/E, its P/E would be in the range of 16.2x to 17.9x.

Feb 06, 2023: Google said it would begin testing its new chatbot with a small, private group on Monday before releasing it to the public in the coming weeks. In a blog post, Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, also said that the company’s search engine would soon have artificial intelligence features that offered summaries of complex information.

Bard is based on experimental technology called LaMDA, short for Language Model for Dialogue Applications, which Google has been testing inside the company and with a limited number of outsiders for several months.

Google has plans to release more than 20 A.I. products and features this year.

Autodesk (ADSK NASD)



Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

The company offers:

AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects;

BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization;

AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing;

Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool;

Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation;

Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration;

Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions;

ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry.

Third quarter fiscal 2023 financial highlights:

Total revenue increased 14 percent to $1,280 million;

GAAP operating margin was 20 percent, up 3 percentage points;

Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, up 4 percentage points;

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.91; Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.70;

Cash flow from operating activities was $469 million; free cash flow was $460 million.

Autodesk said it now expects full-year billings to be between $5.57 billion and $5.67 billion, down from prior guidance of $5.71 billion to $5.81 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting billings for the year of $5.74 billion. The company also said it now expects free cash flow for the year to be between $1.9 billion and $1.98 billion, compared with previous guidance of $2 billion to $2.08 billion.

Despite the disappointing outlook we believe Autodesk has a potential to benefit immensely from the now emerging Generative AI revolution, especially with the 3D models generation.

Earnings Date: Feb 23, 2023

HP Inc. (HPQ NYSE)



HP Inc. provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally.

The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015.

HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.

The company operates through three segments Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments.The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, commercial mobility devices, thin clients, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and peripherals, software, support, and services. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions, and services, as well as focuses on graphics and 3D imaging solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

The Corporate Investments segment is involved in the HP Labs and business incubation, and investment projects. November 22, 2022: HP said on Tuesday it expects to cut up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025, or about 12 per cent of its global workforce

Fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial highlights:

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net EPS was negligible, below the previously provided outlook of $0.44 to $0.54 per share, due to one-time non-cash tax adjustments

Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS of $0.85, within the previously provided outlook of $0.79 to $0.89 per share

Fourth-quarter net revenue of $14.8 billion, down 11.2 per cent from the prior-year period

Fourth-quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $1.9 billion, free cash flow of $1.8 billion

Fourth quarter returned $1.0 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends



Fiscal 2023 financial highlights:

Fiscal 2022 GAAP diluted net earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.05, below the previously provided outlook of $3.46 to $3.56 per share

Fiscal 2022 non-GAAP diluted net EPS of $4.08, within the previously provided outlook of $4.02 to $4.12 per share

Fiscal 2022 net revenue of $63.0 billion, down 0.8 per cent from the prior-year period

Fiscal 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $4.5 billion, free cash flow of $3.9 billion

Fiscal 2022 returned $5.3 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends

HP Inc. announces dividend increase of 5 per cent

HP generates strong cash flows from its mature business with stable market share.

It's returning significant amounts of cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

It's also making solid progress towards transforming towards efficiencies, and is attractively priced with a low P/E.

Earnings Date: Feb 28, 2023

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND GOOGL NASD Y Y Y ADSK NASD Y Y Y HPQ NYSE Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: March 9, 2022

Alphabet (GOOGL NASD)

Then: $2,668.40

Now: $90.80 (after 20-for-1 stock split on July 18)

Return: -32%

Total Return: -32%

Intel (INTC NASD)

Then: $47.63

Now: $26.03

Return: -45%

Total Return: -43%

DATADOG (DDOG NASD)

Then: $142.83

Now: $79.01

Return: -45%

Total Return: -45%

Total Return Average: -40%