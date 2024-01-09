(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stepped up a pressure campaign on South Korea by calling it the “principal enemy,” in an apparent effort to influence his neighbor’s upcoming elections.

Kim said on a visit to munitions factories that the time has come to define South Korea as the most hostile state toward North Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

He added that Seoul “has pursued a history of vicious confrontation with bloodshot eyes to overthrow our regime and social system for nearly 80 years.”

The comments add to the pressure Kim has put on the government of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol by conducting live fire drills near a nautical boundary that has been the scene of deadly confrontations. He’s also said North Korea should “no longer make the mistake” of considering Seoul a partner for reunification.

Kim pledged North Korea was ready to fight a war but had no intention of starting one. He has ratcheted up tensions by firing off artillery near the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong.

In 2010, the island suffered the first attack on South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 war when it was bombarded by the North’s artillery. Yeonpyeong has about 2,000 inhabitants, including hundreds of military personnel.

South Korea’s spy agency said in a rare public statement in late December that it sees North Korea launching military and cyber provocations as Kim’s regime aims to attract attention before South Korea’s parliamentary elections. Yoon’s People Power Party is seeking to wrestle a majority in the body in April from the progressive bloc led by the Democratic Party.

North Korea has a habit of conducting tests of ballistic missiles and nuclear devices to coincide with voting, as it rails against conservative politicians like Yoon who take a tough stance on Pyongyang. North Korea has called Yoon “a puppet traitor” and threatened to turn the Pacific Ocean into a firing range in response to greater military cooperation among the US, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea has been able to win concessions from progressive leaders in South Korea with pledges of cooperation. But those promises can often be short-lived.

After a period of rapprochement under the previous government of President Moon Jae-in, North Korea went on to brand Moon a meddlesome mediator. Pyongyang ignored his calls for talks and blew up a $15 million liaison office north of the border that had symbolized the South Korean leader’s moves to improve relations.

Kim has tested more than 100 ballistic missiles over the past two years under the governments of Moon and Yoon. This has enhanced North Korea’s ability to deliver a nuclear strike on the US and America’s allies in the region.

