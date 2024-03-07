(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided military drills that included fire from an artillery unit capable of hitting Seoul, stepping up threats against his neighbor that coincide with it hold joint military training with the US.

The exercises in North Korea began with fire by long-range artillery units “who have put the enemy’s capital in their striking range and fulfilled important military missions for war deterrence,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. A day earlier, KCNA released photos of separate drills with Kim on hand that included training to storm border posts.

The show of force comes as the US and South Korea started one of their largest annual joint training exercises this week. Pyongyang has warned the two would “pay a dear price” for military activities it says are aimed at toppling its leaders. The US-South Korean Freedom Shield drills include training on land, sea and in the air to prepare for contingencies posed by Kim’s regime.

The Seoul area is home to about half of South Korea’s population and about 70% of its economy. It is also in range of North Korean artillery units, which could fire nearly 5,000 long-range shells and 25,000 rounds into the metropolitan area in a 10-minute barrage that could cause thousands of casualties and catastrophic damage, according to a study by Rand Corp.

The North Korean leader set a belligerent tone for relations with South Korea to start the year by eliminating the concept of peaceful unification from his state’s national policy, saying he has the right to annihilate the country. North Korea also held artillery drills off a South Korean island near a nautical border that has been the scene of deadly conflicts in the past.

The government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol believes North Korea will try to raise its profile ahead of April elections for parliament. Yoon’s conservative People Power Party, which backs military cooperation with the US and a tough stance toward Pyongyang, is seeking to wrest control of the body from the opposition Democratic Party, which favors rapprochement with Pyongyang.

