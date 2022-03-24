(Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of a new, larger intercontinental ballistic missile, state media confirmed, as the North Korean leader ordered the nation to prepare for further confrontation with the U.S.

The missile fired from a mobile launcher at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport was the Hwasong-17, according to dispatches and photographs published early Friday by the official Korean Central News Agency. Kim toured the launch site and shouted “Fire!” before the rocket flew to an altitude of 6,200 kilometers (3,900 miles) and fell 1,090 kilometers away in waters off Japan, KCNA said.

Kim said North Korea must be ready for “long-standing confrontation with the U.S.” and warned that outside forces face a “very dear price” for infringing on the country’s security. “He affirmed that the strategic forces of the DPRK are fully ready to thoroughly curb and contain any dangerous military attempts of the U.S. imperialists,” KCNA said.

The Hwasong-17, the world’s largest road-mobile ICBM, was first unveiled in October 2020 and is believed to be capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads across the Pacific Ocean. The launch represented Kim’s abandonment of a testing freeze that had underpinned an unprecedented wave of talks with the U.S. under former President Donald Trump. The negotiations ultimately unraveled and have not been revived under President Joe Biden.

Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday condemned the launch, which is a violation of United Nations resolutions banning ballistic missiles tests by North Korea. Biden and Kishida “strongly condemned” the launch, North Korea’s first test of such a weapon in more than four years, “stressed the need for diplomacy, and agreed to continue working together to hold the DPRK accountable,” the White House said in a statement, using referring to North Korea’s formal government.

North Korea has ramped up activity at key missile and nuclear weapons sites since signaling in January that he might end the testing freeze, and South Korea and the U.S. had recently detected signs of an ICBM launch. The country also appears to be undertaking construction work at its main nuclear weapons test site for the first time in about four years.

