(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will soon make an announcement on whether to halt nuclear disarmament talks with the U.S., a move that comes after his February summit with Donald Trump broke down over Pyongyang’s demand to remove sanctions on its economy.

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who was at the summit in Hanoi, told a news conference in Pyongyang Friday that North Korea has no intention to make concessions to the U.S. and much less the desire to conduct such negotiations, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

She also said North Korea is also considering whether to maintain its moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests, AP reported.

South Korea’s so-called peace stocks, which move on speculation about developments in North Korea, fell after the report that the regime is reviewing plans to suspend denuclearization talks with the U.S.

In a televised New Year’s address, Kim threatened to take a “new path” if Washington didn’t relax crippling economic sanctions. North Korea wants “corresponding measures,” or immediate rewards, for any steps his regime makes.

