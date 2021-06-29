Jun 29, 2021
Kim Jong Un Says ‘Grave Incident’ Caused by Quarantine Lapse
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a “grave incident” stemming from quarantine negligence has created a crisis, a statement that comes after the country has claimed for more than a year it has avoided Covid.
Kim said in a meeting that party officials neglected executing important decisions related to organizational, scientific and technological measures in response to the demand for a prolonged national quarantine efforts, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday. The report didn’t specify what the incident was.
North Korea Highlights Kim’s Weight Loss as Food Shortage Builds
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.