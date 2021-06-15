(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country’s food situation is “getting tense” due to typhoons last year that wiped out crops, comments that underscored farm-sector shortfalls made worse by his decision to close borders to prevent Covid.

Kim told a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of his ruling Workers’ Party of Korea “the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan,” and now is “high time to give full play to the indomitable revolutionary spirit and the fighting traits of self-reliance and fortitude,” the state’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

The North Korean leader also said the country’s economy “has shown improvement as a whole,” on the back of increased industrial output. This comes after Kim has already made a rare admission that policy was falling short when he replaced his point man in charge of the economy last summer.

North Korea’s economy will barely grow in 2021 after its worst contraction in decades as the country continues to struggle with the pandemic, international sanctions to punish it for its nuclear and missile testing, and a lack of trade with China, Fitch Solutions said in April.

North Korea battles chronic food shortages and Kim’s decision to shut the borders more than a year ago slammed the brakes on critical trade with China. According to the United Nations World Food Program, one of the few international humanitarian groups that has operated in reclusive North Korea, about 40% of the population is undernourished, adding “food insecurity and malnutrition are widespread.”

