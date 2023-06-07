(Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian presented her debut private equity fund to a sea of curious investors in Berlin at the SuperReturn conference on Wednesday.

The reality TV star turned entrepreneur, who last year announced that she would partner with Carlyle Group Inc. veteran Jay Sammons to start Skky Partners, hosted the most popular panel at the three-day event, with an overflow room filled to capacity at the conference center.

“I am most looking forward to my relationships with the founders. I’m really fascinated to hear their back stories,” Kardashian said. “I’m a storyteller and I’m so excited just to have the opportunity to help them win.”

With a focus on consumer brands, Skky Partners presented Kardashian’s huge social media following and history of success in promoting beauty and retail labels as a part of their pitch to investors.

Kardashian has transformed from a celebrity famous for being famous to building multibillion-dollar businesses including undergarment company Skims, which last year raised funds at a valuation of more than $3 billion. Sammons worked at Carlyle for nearly 17 years, and was associated with investments including Beats by Dre, skincare company Philosophy and Beautycounter.

At the panel, questions about Skky’s strategy were mostly directed to Sammons, while Kardashian was asked about her career as an influencer and whether she drives her children to school.

Skky Partners is targeting ten to 12 investments related to consumer and media, requiring anywhere from $100 million to $500 million of equity each, according to an investor presentation seen by Bloomberg.

The firm is asking for a minimum $10 million commitment from limited partners, with documents showing a hurdle rate of 8% compounded annually, which is the minimum return Skky needs before earning carried interest.

Kardashian has run into trouble for using her social media presence to pitch investments in the past. This week a US district judge allowed a case to advance that alleges Kardashian made false claims about a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax. A lawyer for Kardashian didn’t respond to a request for comment placed at that time.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said in October that Kardashian had agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle allegations that she broke US rules by touting EMAX tokens. The SEC said Kardashian didn’t disclose that she was paid $250,000 to post on her Instagram account about the tokens.

Kardashian settled without admitting or denying the SEC allegations.

