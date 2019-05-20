Kim Kardashian Has a ‘Serious Complaint’ for Jack in the Box

(Bloomberg) -- Watch out, Jack in the Box, Kim Kardashian has a “serious complaint” for you.

The reality-TV personality turned entrepreneur tweeted to her 60.7 million followers that she had an issue with the fast food chain and asked the company to respond with contact information, “pronto!”

Jack in the Box responded on Twitter -- in just 24 minutes -- but said they were not able to send Kardashian a direct message on the social network and asked for further contact information.

Kardashian didn’t specify what the complaint was about but did say it was something she observed that affected customers at a specific location. The chain might want to take notice, with its shares taking a small leg down shortly after Kardashian’s first tweet.

Last year, Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner wiped out $1.3b of Snap Inc.’s market value with a single tweet saying she didn’t open the app anymore.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rita Devlin Marier in San Francisco at rdevlin5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net, Nathan Crooks

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.