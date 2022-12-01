(Bloomberg) -- Skky Partners, the private equity firm co-founded by reality show royalty Kim Kardashian, has hired an investment professional from investment firm Permira.

David Brisske is set to join the firm co-founded by Kardashian and Jay Sammons, who had led global consumer and retail investment at Carlyle Group Inc. Brisske, based in New York, will start in 2023 as a managing director.

A representative for Skky Partners confirmed the appointment while Permira declined to comment.

Brisske has been a principal focused on consumer investments at Permira, which he joined in 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he worked at Irving Place Capital, Thoma Bravo and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Permira’s website showed.

“I spent time with Kim in the discussion leading up to me joining,” Brisske said in an interview. “Needless to say, I am incredibly impressed by what she has built from a community standpoint as an entrepreneur and a cultural icon.”

Skky, formed this year, focuses on consumer and media investments. Kris Jenner, so-called momager of the Kardashian clan, is a partner at the firm.

“We are methodically going to build a team of really capable people who have demonstrated expertise, experience, passion and real focus on where the consumer is going,” said Sammons, who is also co-managing partner of Skky. “David is our first investment professional hire, there will be more to come soon.”

Sammons, who was at Carlyle for 17 years, was involved in investments including Beats by Dre and Beautycounter.

