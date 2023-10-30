Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Becomes the Official Underwear Partner of NBA

(Bloomberg) -- The NBA and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand have struck a multiyear deal that will make SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

The underwear label, recently valued at $4 billion, released its first ever mens collection last week which stared NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Read More: Kim Kardashian’s Skims to Open First Flagship Stores

As part of the deal, SKIMS will receive increased media exposure on the league’s platforms and on-court virtual ads during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts.

The two brands plan to collaborate at the league’s signature events like NBA All=Star weekend and in December during the first inaugural in-season tournament, according to a statement Monday.

Since its debut in 2019, Skims has expanded from its original shapewear offering of bodysuits and boy shorts into loungewear like pajamas and sweatpants. In July, Skims closed a $270 million funding round led by Wellington Managment.

