Kim Kardashian to Promote Beyond Meat as New ‘Chief Taste Consultant’

(Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian has been named Beyond Meat’s first Chief Taste Consultant, sending the plant-based meat company’s shares rising as much as 7 percent in intraday trading.

Kardashian, who has often shared her well-stocked refrigerator on social media, says she will share her favorite Beyond Meat products in the company’s newsletter.

“I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible, but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet,” Kardashian said in a statement.

Other Beyond Meat ambassadors include Kevin Hart, Shay Mitchell, Snoop Dogg and Liza Koshy.

Kardashian posted this announcement on Instagram.

