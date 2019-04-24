(Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un is grappling for a way out of his stalemate in nuclear talks with Donald Trump as he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time Thursday, seeking diplomatic support.

The North Korean leader is expected to highlight his Kremlin counterpart’s backing for easing international sanctions on his tiny and battered economy when they meet on Russky Island in the Russian Far East. Kim, who arrived in the Sea of Japan port of Vladivostok aboard an armored train Wednesday, hasn’t met with the Russian leader since coming to power in 2011.

For Putin, hosting Kim gives him a chance to remain a player in a security dispute shaped mainly by the U.S. and China. Russia is likely to propose a return to six-party talks on the nuclear issue, an arrangement that included Russia and Japan, as well as China, the U.S. and the two Koreas.

While Russia extended the invitation to Kim almost a year ago, the North Korean leader only accepted after his second summit with Trump broke down in February without agreements on sanctions relief or Kim’s disarmament. Still, Putin has little money to offer and is unlikely to violate the United Nations sanctions and top Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov has said the two leaders won’t make any joint statements or sign any agreements.

Delayed Visit

“This is essentially a side-show in continuing saga between Pyongyang and Washington,” Dmitri Trenin, head of the Moscow Carnegie Center, wrote on Twitter. “Russia will seek to score diplomatic points by demonstrating its relevance; North Korea, by showing it has options.”

Kim is likely to seek Putin’s help for a key area of commerce between the countries -- North Korean guest workers -- set to be shut down by the end of the year due to UN sanctions. North Korea has sent tens of thousands of its citizens for years to places like Russia and China for manual labor, earning the regime more than $500 million a year in vital foreign currency -- or about 1.5 percent of its economy.

“North Korea sees Russia as a source of economic assistance,” said Georgy Toloraya, head of the Center for Asian Strategy in Moscow. “But there isn’t likely to be progress on this because the sanctions regime bans projects of any significance and Russia doesn’t have the resources.”

Kim took his personal train across the border Wednesday. Donning a homburg hat and black overcoat, Kim stepped off a green armored car and onto a red carpet at the Khasan rail station along the way, where he was greeted by young women in folk costumes with offerings of the traditional Russian welcome of bread and salt.

Korea Kremlinology

Kim’s delegation will be scrutinized to see how power dynamics in the secretive state shifted after a shuffle of top officials unveiled earlier this month. Neither Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong nor senior aide Kim Yong Chol -- two figures who have accompanied him on recent foreign trips -- were visible in early reports of the Russian visit, fueling speculation that they had fallen out of favor since Hanoi.

The Russia trip comes after Kim gave a speech at the country’s rubber-stamp parliament this month where he said he is willing to meet Trump again as long as the U.S. offers acceptable terms for a deal by year end.

Last year, the U.S. accused Russia of violating the sanctions by aiding in prohibited high-seas transfers of sanctioned cargo by North Korean vessels and not doing enough to end its use of North Korean laborers. Russia denied the accusations.

Russia has long advocated a return to six-party talks, which produced a deal to shut down North Korea’s main nuclear plant in exchange for energy aid. The deal fell apart after the U.S. and others decided that a nuclear inventory produced by Pyongyang was incomplete, while the Kim regime complained that aid was arriving too slowly.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Wednesday the six-party framework had achieved substantial contributions and said that Beijing was willing to work with all parties. China “wishes the summit success and hopes it will help resolve the peninsula issue,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

