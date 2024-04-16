(Bloomberg) -- Shale driller SilverBow Resources Inc. dropped more than 6% after Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. withdrew a merger offer and said it’ll focus on winning board seats.

“Given SilverBow’s lack of engagement, Kimmeridge sees no pathway towards a transaction,” Kimmeridge said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement is the latest salvo in a proxy fight that began when Kimmeridge proposed the merger to SilverBow through a deal it said would value the combined company at $3.6 billion. SilverBow said the offer undervalued it and urged shareholders to vote against Kimmeridge’s proposed director candidates.

SilverBow was down 5.7% to $30.52 at 10:36 a.m. in New York after earlier dipping to $30.38.

Kimmeridge owns about 13% of SilverBow shares and is among the most outspoken US oil and gas investors. SilverBow didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

