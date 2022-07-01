(Bloomberg) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. reported a massive release of natural gas from its TransColorado Pipeline following an equipment malfunction at a compressor station in Olathe, Colorado.About 25 million cubic feet of natural gas was released June 25, the company said in an e-mailed statement. “Following the incident, all appropriate regulatory agencies were notified,” said the company. “An investigation into the cause and quantity of the release is being conducted.”The primary component of natural gas is methane, which has 84 times the warming impact of carbon dioxide during its first two decades in the atmosphere.

