{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Kinder Morgan subtracts capital gains tax to cut $4.5B price for Trans Mountain

    The Canadian Press

    Barbed wire fencing stands at the Kinder Morgan Inc. Trans Mountain pipeline expansion site in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Alberta, the landlocked Canadian province that's home to the oil sands, would be willing to buy out Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline if that's the only way to salvage the critical export route, Premier Rachel Notley said.

    Barbed wire fencing stands at the Kinder Morgan Inc. Trans Mountain pipeline expansion site in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says the actual price the federal government will pay for its Trans Mountain pipeline system and expansion project will be hundreds of millions of dollars less than the $4.5 billion it announced in May.

    In a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company says it estimates it will have to pay at least $325 million in capital gains taxes to the Canadian government when the deal is concluded.

    It says that reduces the "net price" to $4.175 billion.

    The filing is designed to advise Kinder Morgan Canada shareholders in advance of their vote on the transaction in August. Houston-based parent company Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns about two-thirds of the shares.

    The document also recounts the negotiations that led to the deal, including an initial offer by the company to give the government a five per cent equity stake in return for financial guarantees and Ottawa's counter suggestion it could buy 51 per cent of the pipeline assets.

    The filing notes that once they decided on a 100 per cent sale, Kinder Morgan offered to sell for $6.5 billion and the government came back with a counter offer of $3.85 billion.
     