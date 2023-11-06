(Bloomberg) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. agreed to buy NextEra Energy Partners LP’s South Texas natural gas pipeline assets for $1.815 billion in cash.

The STX Midstream pipeline system connects the Eagle Ford Basin to Mexican and US Gulf Coast markets. The assets include a 90% interest in the NET Mexico pipeline and a 50% stake in Dos Caminos LLC, Kinder Morgan said Monday.

The deal is Kinder’s sixth purchase in the past three years. Pipeline operators are increasingly turning to acquisitions for growth as public opposition and regulatory hurdles make it more difficult to build new conduits. The transition to renewable energy, meanwhile, threatens the long-term need for additional pipelines.

NextEra Energy Partners announced earlier this year that it would sell its gas pipelines to focus on renewables as US President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law boosts investment in the sector.

The Kinder transaction is expected to close during the first quarter, pending regulatory clearance, according to the statement. Kinder Morgan fell 0.4% in after-market trading; NextEra Energy Partners rose 0.6%.

