(Bloomberg) -- Six people were killed and one injured after a 25-year-old man attacked a kindergarten in southern China’s Guandong province Monday, the local government said.

The victims included one teacher, two parents and three students, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

The attacker, who was arrested, was from Lianjiang county in Guangdong, according to statement from the local government. Police called the incident an “intentional assault.”

On China’s microblogging platform Weibo, hundreds expressed outrage and the news topic led the trending chart with almost 400 million views by 3 pm.

While mass violent crimes are rare in China, where fire arms are largely restricted, there have been multiple school attacks over the years. Last August, three were killed and six others wounded in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in the southeast Jiangxi province. In 2020, 37 children were injured in a knife attack at a primary school in the southern province of Guangxi.

The Ministry of Education released a notice last week to local authorities urging them to ensure student safety during the summer holiday.

