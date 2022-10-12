(Bloomberg) -- At his first weekly audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss, the UK’s new monarch, King Charles III, had a memorable line in greeting: “Dear oh dear.”

With the cameras rolling as Truss met the King in Buckingham Palace, the monarch is heard saying: “Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway..”

They met as Truss is battling a brewing political and economic crisis in the UK, with financial markets having taken fright at her economic plans and her Conservative Party crashing in the polls. Britain’s prime minister traditionally has a weekly private audience with the monarch, and it is rare to hear any details from their interaction.

