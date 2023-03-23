(Bloomberg) -- The realm of King Charles III is on the verge of getting smaller.

Jamaica this week created a Constitutional Reform Committee with the task of changing the island from a constitutional monarchy, which sees the English royal as its symbolic head of state, to a full-fledged republic.

“The goal is not to simply swap a fallen monarch, the King of England, for a local president,” Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte said in a video posted on Twitter. “We hope to use the opportunity to facilitate a reset for the nation, moving to a culture of excellence and discipline.”

Jamaica has talked about ditching the monarchy for years, but the move received a new push when Barbados became a republic in 2021 — the first nation to break from the crown since Mauritius in 1992.

The Caribbean is home to eight of the 15 remaining “Commonwealth Realms” that recognize King Charles III as their symbolic head of state. The Bahamas, Belize and St. Vincent the Grenadines have also suggested they might become republics.

If Jamaica is successful, it would the be the first territorial loss under the leadership of Charles III, who succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

The communications team for the Royal Household did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

