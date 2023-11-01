(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s King Charles III will help open a fortnight of global climate change talks in Dubai, as urgency to phase out fossil fuels collides with backsliding on green-energy policies.

King Charles will open the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum on Nov. 30, which will be held on the sidelines of the official United Nations negotiations. The two-day forum — hosted in partnership with the King’s Sustainable Markets Initiative — will gather political, business and philanthropy leaders to boost climate action, his office said.

Charles, a long-time advocate of tackling climate change, delivered a speech at COP26 in 2021, when he was still heir to the UK throne. However, he was advised by the governments of both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Liz Truss not to attend last year’s COP27 event in Egypt.

Sunak ended up attending last year’s discussions in Sharm el-Sheikh, after being criticized for an earlier decision not to go. His office has yet to say definitively whether or not he will attend this year’s summit.

