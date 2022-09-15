Sep 15, 2022
King Charles to Hold Reception for Visiting State Heads Sunday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- King Charles III will host a reception of world leaders in London on Sunday ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s spokesman said.
Truss will also attend and host other meetings separately, Max Blain told reporters.
The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
