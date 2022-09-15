King Charles to Hold Reception for Visiting State Heads Sunday

(Bloomberg) -- King Charles III will host a reception of world leaders in London on Sunday ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s spokesman said.

Truss will also attend and host other meetings separately, Max Blain told reporters.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m.

