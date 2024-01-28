(Bloomberg) -- King Charles III will refrain from carrying out royal engagements for as long as a month as he recovers from a medical procedure, Sky News reported, without clearly saying where it got the information.

Charles, who underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate on Friday at the London Clinic, will still be available for state matters while recuperating, according Sky’s royal correspondent.

