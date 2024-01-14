(Bloomberg) -- On Sunday, Denmark will witness the first abdication in nearly 900 years, when Queen Margrethe II makes way for her son, who assumes the royal moniker King Frederik X.

The queen is set to sign a declaration of abdication at 2 p.m. at Christiansborg Palace in central Copenhagen. Then, in a ceremony planned to take place on the palace’s balcony one hour later, Frederik will be proclaimed as king by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, witnessed by crowds below.

In King Frederik X, Danes will get a sovereign much unlike the one who’s reigned the country for the past five decades. His more down-to-earth character and approachability could strengthen the Danish monarchy, royal observers have argued.

The 55-year-old succeeds his mother, who in her annual New Year’s speech surprised the nation by announcing her retirement. A monarch abdicating in Denmark is highly unusual, and reflects a shifting approach to generational change seen in royal houses across Europe, with rulers in Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium having similarly passed on the reins to a younger heir in recent years.

About two-thirds of the Nordic nation’s 6 million people have never lived under another monarch, so the succession marks a major shift as they welcome a head of state who couldn’t be any more different to his mother: Frederik is passionate about sports, physical activity and rock music, while Margrethe is interested in archeology, painting and classical music. He’s perceived as informal, down to earth and approachable and she’s seen as intellectual, articulate and cultured.

There will be no coronation for Frederik, the practice having been stopped in Denmark more than a century ago. Instead, a cannon salute and fireworks will celebrate the new king on Sunday. A formal reception is scheduled for Monday morning in the Danish parliament.

The king’s job will be to represent Denmark at national and international events and to sign all legislation passed in parliament by democratically elected lawmakers. Formally, the king also appoints the prime minister and cabinet members, though in practical terms he has no political power.

Frederik married Mary Donaldson, an Australian, in 2004. The two met in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics and now have four children. Crown Princess Mary, 51, will become queen at the same ceremony. Their oldest child, Prince Christian, who turned 18 last year, will be first in line to the throne.

Sporty Frederik runs alongside Danes, has been known to pick up his kids on a cargo bike and has appeared on stage at one of Denmark’s biggest music festivals. During the pandemic, he posted relatable photos on social media of his post-lockdown hair long overdue for a cut.

Frederik has a master’s degree in political science from University of Aarhus, including a stint at Harvard University, though most of his training and career have been in the military.

It’s through sports and tough physical activity that Frederik’s had most of his personal victories. He’s run multiple marathons and finished an Ironman race.

In 1995, he completed training for the Frogman Corps, the Danish counterpart to the US’ world-famous Navy SEALs and one of the toughest military trainings in the world. He later joined the Sirius Expedition, a four-month dog-sled tour in northern Greenland spanning thousands of kilometers.

Frederik has faced some criticism throughout the years. As a public speaker, he’s seen as more nervous and linguistically insecure compared to his mother. In 2009, his decision to stand as a member of the International Olympic Committee caused controversy because of the political nature of the organization.

Still, the new king enjoys great popularity among Danes, with 84% in a recent opinion poll saying they have a positive view of him, a similar approval level to Queen Margrethe. Royal experts see the monarchy opening up more under his reign.

--With assistance from Chris Miller.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.