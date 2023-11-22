(Bloomberg) -- Kingfisher Plc shares tumbled after the home improvement retailer issued its second profit warning in just over two months, hurt by weakening demand in France.

The owner of B&Q in the UK and Castorama in France now expects adjusted pretax profit this fiscal year of about £560 million ($700 million), down from its previous guidance of around £590 million.

Kingfisher said it saw the French home improvement market deteriorate “far more than expected” in September, weighing on demand for electrical equipment, plumbing supplies, and heating & cooling products.

The shares fell as much as 7.1% in early trading in London Wednesday, the biggest intraday decline since its previous profit warning in September.

Kingfisher had been a lockdown winner as people stuck at home spent money fixing up their houses and buying garden furniture. However, as a cost-of-living crisis hit large parts of Europe, conditions have become more competitive. Like-for-like sales fell 8.6% in France in the third quarter on a constant currency basis.

Comparables in the UK and Ireland were more resilient, rising 1.1%, and the company said it is seeing some early signs of recovery in Poland.

Sales in its Polish business improved from the first half of the year despite still being down 9% on a like-for-like basis, as consumer confidence continued to recover in the country.

