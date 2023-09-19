(Bloomberg) -- Kingfisher Plc issued a profit warning after shoppers in Poland reined in spending and consumer confidence in France hit a 10-year low, pulling down the first-half performance of the home improvement group.

The owner of B&Q in the UK and Castorama in France now expects its pretax profit this fiscal year to be around £590 million ($730 million), down from its previous guidance of around £634 million.

Kingfisher stock fell more than 6% in early trading in London Tuesday.

The company, which also owns the Screwfix chain catering to professional builders, said a combination of “unseasonal weather and ongoing macroeconomic challenges” had hurt its first-half performance.

Kingfisher had previously been a lockdown winner as people stuck at home spent money fixing up their homes and buying garden furniture. However, as a cost-of-living crisis has hit large parts of Europe, conditions have become more competitive. Kingfisher said like-for-like sales fell 10.9% in Poland and 3.8% in France in the first half.

Comparables sales in the UK and Ireland were more resilient, rising 1.7% even as homeowners battle higher mortgage rates.

Chief Executive Officer Thierry Garnier is leading a turnaround of Kingfisher — the latest of several for the company — and is focused on being more price competitive, reducing costs and boosting online sales.

