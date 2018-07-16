{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Live
    • BREAKING NEWS

      PUTIN: REITERATED RUSSIAN STATE NEVER MEDDLED IN U.S. ELECTION

    • BREAKING NEWS

      PUTIN: EXPRESSED CONCERN OVER U.S. IRAN POLICY

    • BREAKING NEWS

      PUTIN: DISCUSSED REGIONAL CRISES WITH TRUMP, DIDN'T ALWAYS AGREE

    • BREAKING NEWS

      PUTIN: RUSSIA AND U.S. FACE A NEW SET OF CHALLENGES

    • WATCH LIVE

      TRUMP AND PUTIN SPEAK IN HELSINKI

    1h ago

    Kingsway Financial sells non-standard auto insurance business to Premier Holdings

    The Canadian Press

    Kingsway Financial Services ringing opening bell NYSE February 2018

    Kingsway Financial Services Inc. executives ring the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Feb. 20, 2018 , Bloomberg/Sarah Blesener

    TORONTO -- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS.TO) has signed a deal to sell its non-standard auto insurance business to Premier Holdings, LLC.

    Chief executive Larry Swets Jr. says the sale will help the company focus on its extended warranty business.

    Under the agreement, Kingsway will sell Mendota Insurance Co., Mendakota Insurance Co. and Mendakota Casualty Co. for a purchase price equal to Mendota's statutory surplus at June 30.

    The company says it expects to take a loss on the sale driven by a writedown of a $7.6 million indefinite lived intangible asset related to Mendota.

    Kingsway says it will use the proceeds from the sale to acquire limited liability investments and other investments owned by Mendota.

    The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.