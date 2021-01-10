(Bloomberg) --

Final trial results of Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd.’s Proxalutamide showed that the treatment could “significantly inhibit” the condition of male patients infected with Covid-19 changing from mild to severe, according to a company filing.

The clinic trial included data from 134 male patients in the Proxalutamide group and 128 men in the control group. No patient given the drug was hospitalized, while 35 patients in the control group were hospitalized due to their condition worsening, the company said.

The company observed no adverse events related to Proxalutamide treatment, it added.

