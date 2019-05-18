(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will run as a vice-presidential candidate in upcoming elections, surprising many who believed she’d positioned herself to return to the presidency.

Kirchner, 66, will run on the same ticket as Alberto Fernandez, her late husband’s former cabinet chief, she said in message broadcast Saturday on her official YouTube channel.

In the message she blasted dollar-denominated debt accrued over the last three years, particularly given that a large share of it is owed to the International Monetary Fund.

“The overwhelming and unnecessary indebtedness of the country is starting to show the first symptoms of a reality that will be very hard to reverse,” Kirchner said.

The prospect of the self-described populist returning to power has roiled markets, as investors favor the incumbent Mauricio Macri to shore up South America’s second-largest economy. However, some polls have shown Kirchner ahead of Macri as citizens’ patience wears thin. Argentina’s economy is expected to contract for a second straight year, and the peso has lost nearly half its value over the past 12 months, the most among emerging markets.

Kirchner in April published a bestselling book, “Sinceramente,” (“Sincerely”) which helped fuel speculation of a political comeback. In the book she mentioned Macri no less than 170 times, referring to him as “chaos.”

She was president of Argentina from December 2007 to December 2015.

