Kishi to Stay On as Japan Defense Minister in New Cabinet: Kyodo

(Bloomberg) -- Nobuo Kishi will retain his post as Japan’s defense minister in the new cabinet to be announced by incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, Kyodo news reported, without saying where it got the information.

Kishida will appoint Seiko Noda, a rival candidate in the ruling party’s leadership contest that Kishida won on Sept. 29, as minister for regional revitalization, Kyodo said. Koichi Hagiuda will switch to the minister for trade and economy from his current post as education minister, while lawmaker Daishiro Yamagiwa will become minister for economic revitalization, according to Kyodo.

Lawmaker Takayuki Kobayashi will take on the newly created post of economic security minister, public broadcaster NHK reported, without saying where it got the information.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.