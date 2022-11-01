(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s central bank should swap its exchange-traded fund holdings for perpetual bonds to ensure that an eventual exit from stimulus doesn’t upend equities, according to one of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s advisers.

The idea would enable the Bank of Japan to reduce its exposure to risk assets by moving them off its balance sheet in a way that doesn’t trigger market turmoil, according to Ken Shibusawa, chairman of Commons Asset Management Inc. and a member of Kishida’s new capitalism panel.

As of the end of March the central bank held 51.3 trillion yen ($348 billion) of ETFs at market value, roughly around 7% of the market capitalization of the Japanese stock market at that point, Bloomberg data shows.

According to Shibusawa’s pitch presented to the panel last month, a new government-backed fund would issue the perpetual bonds while converting the BOJ’s ETFs into stocks.

Assuming the dividends from the shares were larger than coupon payments to the BOJ on the perpetual bonds, the proceeds could be used to fund measures to improve financial literacy among members of the public, Shibusawa argued.

Unlike the central bank’s massive holdings of government bonds, the ETF holdings won’t just disappear from the balance sheet if no action is taken, since they don’t mature. While the market value of the holdings shows a large markup on their book value, the ETFs could lose value over time.

“There’s an urgent need to take ETFs off the BOJ’s balance sheet, as they are risky assets with no way out in the form of redemptions,” Shibusawa wrote in his proposal.

He expressed concern that if the BOJ sells its ETFs as part of an exit from monetary easing, it would have a “destructive impact on the market.” He argued that a special fund holding ETFs in perpetuity would eliminate the risk of an imbalance of supply and demand in the equity market.

Some market participants have suggested passing the ETFs on to the country’s massive pension fund, its innovation fund, or even individual investors. Others have suggested pressuring firms to buy back their shares.

Shibusawa’s proposal is based on the thinking of Kenichi Hirayama, chief strategist at Tokio Marine Asset Management who published a book on the subject last year. Hirayama says that creating an independent fund to hold the risk assets is possible, much in the way of Japan’s giant pension fund.

By converting the ETFs into stocks, trust fees could be cut to one fifth their current level, while corporate governance could also be improved if the fund took an active role in influencing companies’ behavior, Hirayama argues.

“The Shibusawa proposal is positive for market supply and demand,” said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute. “If voting rights are exercised, a positive effect can be expected in terms of governance and corporate reform, and if financial literacy is increased, the number of individual investors will also increase.”

Still, the plan essentially transfers the risk of holding the assets from one public institution to another, while leaving the market heavily influenced by government policy, he added.

In March, Kishida was asked about Hirayama’s idea. His response was that the central bank’s monetary policy, including its exit strategy, should be determined by the BOJ.

So far, there has been no major response from the government to the Shibusawa proposal.

