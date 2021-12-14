(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized for the government’s mishandling of economic data after media reports said it overstated construction order figures, a key numbers set used to calculate economic growth, for years.

“This is extremely regrettable and we need to examine how it occurred to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Kishida said in parliament Wednesday.

The transport ministry had been double counting some data in its monthly construction orders survey, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The monthly release of orders from some 12,000 contractors is of particular importance for the government given that it feeds directly into the calculation of gross domestic product.

The overstating of the data goes back as far as eight years, according to the Asahi newspaper. Kishida said in parliament the ministry has corrected last year’s figures. It’s not the first time the government has mishandled data -- the health ministry published erroneous wage figures in 2018, leading to a massive reassessment of other economic releases.

“The accuracy of data is an important issue we need to take seriously,” Kishida said.

