(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for measures to cushion the impact of soaring energy prices, amplified by a sliding yen, as he looks to keep public support buoyant ahead of a summer election.

Kishida ordered a compilation of the moves in a cabinet meeting Tuesday, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. While the premier’s approval ratings are still in good shape despite Japan’s worst wave of virus infections, simmering discontent over the fastest rising fuel and electricity bills in 41 years threaten to change the optics over the coming months.

Not wishing to join a long list of short-term Japanese leaders, Kishida is keen to show he’s taking action. But he also needs to strike a careful balance to ensure genuine relief for households and businesses where needed, without giving the impression of scattershot spending.

“The reality is I just can’t see how we get out of this situation of soaring prices,” said Masami Kaneko, managing director of the All Japan Laundry & Drycleaning Association.

Kaneko points out that almost every aspect of his industry, from cleaning agents and detergents to plastic coat hangers and boilers, has a connection with oil products. With the increase in working from home during the pandemic, sales are already down 20% to 30%, leaving even more intense competition for the business that remains and making price hikes difficult, he said.

The oil price surge has become a test of endurance for dry cleaners, like many other industries.

“It’s just like the coronavirus. We don’t know how long it’s going to last,” he said.

Kishida already rolled out 360 billion yen ($3 billion) in measures to offset rising crude prices in March. Under the existing aid, the government is currently paying oil refiners a subsidy of 18.6 yen (15 cents) per liter of gasoline, up from an earlier 5 yen subsidy offered since January.

While oil prices have fallen from the highs seen earlier in the war in Ukraine, volatility remains high and the sharp slide in the yen will keep upward pressure on imported fuel costs. The yen briefly breached the 125 mark against the dollar on Monday for the first time in seven years.

Under Kishida’s current program, subsidies for gasoline and other oil products max out at 25 yen and are due to end this month. The subsidy program will be extended to end of April, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said Tuesday.

Still, there are growing calls for the prime minister to go beyond subsidies and to lower tax on gasoline, a move that potentially has a more lasting effect. Officials from Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner and an opposition party met last week to discuss conditions for triggering a cut, according to local media. Kishida has asked the panel to decide on additional measures next month.

Subsidies or handouts for households could also be included in measures to help pay for higher food bills. Seniors facing a reduction in pension payments from April 1 may also be in line for 5,000 yen cash handouts.

Economists have highlighted the difficulty of reaching an agreement on reducing gasoline tax, and also pointed out how hard it would be to undo it once enacted. But for farmer Masami Miura, owner of And Farm in the country’s northeastern Iwate prefecture, this is a direction he’d like the government to take.

“This is an emergency, these are abnormal price rises,” he said. “I want them to support us and halting the tax on gasoline and diesel until it’s over is an example of how they can.”

Miura points out that the longer fuel prices stay high, the wider the secondary impact will be both for farmers and other industries.

“The problem is that prices for various other materials are now rising,” he said. “But we can’t easily add the increasing costs of materials to our own prices.”

This isn’t the kind of price growth the Bank of Japan had in mind when it launched its 2% inflation goal in 2013. That’s a point Governor Haruhiko Kuroda made Friday when he spelled out some of the negatives of cost-push inflation.

His stance remains that the BOJ will keep its stimulus settings in place even if inflation goes above 2%, or the yen weakens further, because stable inflation accompanied by wages growth is the priority.

Kuroda Insists Inflation Will Trigger Policy Change, Not the Yen

Despite Kuroda’s assertions that there’s no need to change policy direction, there is growing anecdotal evidence that a wider range of consumer prices are going up.

Starbucks Japan joined the list of businesses lifting prices last week. It will raise bean prices for the first time in 16 years because of the higher cost of raw materials, according to a statement. Nissin Foods has already said it will increase the price of its instant noodle products from June 1, citing rising costs of wheat, packaging and distribution.

With the BOJ remaining adamant that it doesn’t need to act now to keep prices down, one of Kishida’s closest advisers spoke about the importance of fiscal support at the weekend.

Kishida will have 5 trillion yen in reserve funds from the annual budget for the year starting April 1. However, this is nominally earmarked for pandemic responses, so he’s unlikely to be able to use all of it in one go. As a result, the prime minister may have to resort to an extra budget.

Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, warned that the government needed to guard against wasteful measures, flagging the 5,000 yen to pensioners as a possible flashpoint.

For farmer Miura, the meager handout also sounds pointless.

“I don’t think that 5,000 yen is going to help. I think the cost of handing that out will be higher,” he said.

