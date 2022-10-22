(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday issued a fresh warning about excessive moves in the yen in the foreign exchange market, saying the country won’t shy away from taking “appropriate” measures when necessary.

“We remain on high alert toward the foreign-exchange market, and will take appropriate actions against excessive moves,” he told reporters after a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Perth. “We will not tolerate volatile moves due to speculative trading.”

On Friday, the yen jumped as much as 2.7%, to 146.23 per dollar, reversing an earlier drop that had sent it to a fresh 32-year low of 151.95 earlier in that day.

Read more: Yen Surges Amid Signals Japan Intervened Again in FX Market

When asked whether Japan had taken any action on the currency on Friday, Kishida said “we won’t comment” on whether the government has intervened in the market.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.