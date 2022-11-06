(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan must be prepared for any action by other nations that poses a threat to peace and security, Kyodo news reported on Sunday.

While Japan continues to follow its path as a peace-loving nation, the government will carefully clarify to the public and international community its plan to strengthen defense capabilities, Kishida said. The premier was speaking at an event on Sunday celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Maritime Self-Defense Force at the Sagami Bay, near Tokyo, in which South Korea’s Navy took part.

Kishida’s remark comes at a time of heightened military tensions in East Asia, with North Korea firing a record number of missiles this year and China expanding its military presence. Pyongyang on Saturday launched four short-range ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea, following Wednesday’s firing of at least 23 in the country’s biggest daily barrage under leader Kim Jong Un.

Prior to the latest test, Kim’s state had fired off about 60 ballistic missiles so far in 2022, more than twice the amount in any other year during his decade in power.

Japan Boosts Missile, Defense Budget to Counter China and Russia

The US and South Korea have sharpened their rhetoric to deter Pyongyang from further military escalation, warning that using a nuclear weapon against allied nations would result in the end of the Kim regime. The US, Japan and South Korea have said that Pyongyang could soon raise tensions with a nuclear test, which would be its first in five years and seventh overall.

North Korea’s missile and nuclear development “is absolutely unacceptable,” Kyodo cited Kishida as saying.

The US and South Korea also extended the recent “Vigilant Storm” military exercises -- which North Korea had cited as the reason for its latest spate of launches. Two B-1B US strategic bombers staged joint drills with four South Korean F-35A fighter jets Saturday, the Joint Chiefs said.

Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has said it’s looking to double defense spending over five years to counter increased threats from its nuclear-armed neighbors. That could rank Japan’s military budget third, behind only the US and China, from ninth now, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, which tracks defense spending.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.