4h ago
Kishida Says U.S. Troops in Japan to Limit Movements on Covid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese and U.S. government officials have agreed that U.S. forces stationed in Japan won’t leave their bases unless essential in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases in the Asian nation, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday.
Kishida was speaking on public broadcaster NHK. He said that the details of the agreement were still being worked out.
The U.S. recently sought to reassure Japan it’s working to protect public health after Tokyo called for restrictions on American troops stationed in the country amid record Covid-19 outbreaks in some areas, which may have stemmed in part from U.S. bases.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Three key dates on the calendar for retirement investors
-
7:52
Ontario introduces grant for small businesses forced to close
-
How businesses can support their workers’ mental health during Omicron
-
U.S. SEC lays charges in insider trading scheme involving failed Aphria deal
-
6:20
Keurig Canada fined $3M over misleading coffee pod recycling claims
-
How to minimize maintenance fee shocks when shopping for a condo