(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to attend a NATO summit later this month, becoming the first Japanese premier to take part in such a meeting of the military alliance.

Kishida announced the decision to join the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization at a news conference Wednesday to mark the end of the current parliamentary session.

Japan has played a key role in supporting the US-led campaign to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, and Kishida said his attendance would help underscore that there’s a high price to pay for breaking international rules.

The end of the session paves the way for an upper house election on July 10. Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito were expected to easily hold their majority in the body, where half of the 248 seats are up for a vote.

A victory in elections for the less powerful house would give the premier as long as three years without the need to face another test at the polls.

Kishida Could Rule Japan for Years After Proving Doubters Wrong

The yen’s plunge to a two-decade low was unlikely to seriously harm Kishida’s prospects in the election, due to a splintered opposition mired in single-digit support rates. Surveys show wide public support for the premier’s tough stance against Russia and backing of the government’s Covid-19 policies, with Japan having one of the lowest death rates among advanced economies.

Kishida said he would take steps to keep down prices on key foodstuffs such as wheat and meat, blaming consumer price rises on increases in food and energy costs. He also said he would establish a government headquarters to tackle high prices and raising wages for workers.

The yen set a fresh 24-year low of 135.59 against the dollar earlier Wednesday amid a wave of renewed weakness following stronger-than-expected US inflation figures at the end of last week. The latest yen slide will further deepen concern among households and businesses already hit by a surge in energy and commodity prices in the heavily import-dependent nation.

Kishida has some of the highest support numbers for any leader of a Group of Seven nation, hitting 57% in a Kyodo News poll this month. That figure marked a 5 percentage point drop from a month ago, and Kishida has often told the public that he’s acting to ease the pain of soaring prices.

Public anger has been directed at Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has apologized for his comments on how consumers were becoming more tolerant of higher prices. The Kyodo survey found that 59% of respondents deemed Kuroda to be unfit for the job of governor.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.