(Bloomberg) -- A longtime estate lawyer at white-shoe firm Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP said he invested almost $6 million in Theranos Inc. after getting a tip from a client who was one of the blood-testing startup’s board members, Henry Kissinger.

Daniel Mosley, who previously worked as the head of the trusts and estates department at the New York-based law firm, was called as government witness Tuesday at the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is fighting charges that she duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars before the company collapsed in 2018.

“Dr. Kissinger had asked me, he said it’d be terrific if you’d take the time to get to know Elizabeth and the company and give me your views on it,” Mosley told jurors. “I knew from Dr. Kissinger it was blood testing,” he said, adding that the former secretary of state told him it was “revolutionary.”

