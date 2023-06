Kissinger on Vietnam: ‘We Did the Best We Could’ (Video)

(Bloomberg) -- Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford didn’t see a “better way” to ending the nation’s involvement in the Vietnam War. “We did the best we could,” he says in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on June 7 in New York.

