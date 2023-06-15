You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Kissinger: Policy Must Balance US, Foreign Interests (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says “serious” present day US foreign policy must balance American and foreign interests or the nation “will become isolated.” He made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on June 7 in New York.
