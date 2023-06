(Bloomberg) -- Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger discusses India’s rise as a global force and how many of the nation’s interests overlap with America’s. “India is a great power and in the decades ahead it will grow comparably to China,” Kissinger said in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on June 7 in New York.

