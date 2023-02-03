(Bloomberg) -- Kitty litter is a surprise winner for Clorox Co. and Church & Dwight Co., companies better known for bleach and baking soda.

Both companies make a variety of cleaning products and other household goods but singled out demand for cat litter in their results this week. A jump in pet adoptions during the pandemic, wider distribution and new types of products are boosting sales.

Clorox, which sells the Fresh Step brand, saw “double digit” growth in litter last quarter, helping its household business post an increase in unit sales despite slumping volumes in other divisions.

“Really, litter was the star of the group,” Clorox Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen said late Thursday on a call with analysts. “We continue to see very strong category growth.”

At Church & Dwight, the Arm & Hammer brand of litter achieved record market share in 2022. The company said Friday that it’s investing in expanded capacity to support the fast-growing business. It also introduced a new product called HardBall that is a lightweight plant-based substrate that “creates virtually indestructible clumps for no-mess scooping.”

