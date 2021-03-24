(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand bond yields are headed for the biggest drop in a year as traders continue to curb interest-rate hike wagers in the wake of government measures to cool housing prices.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell as much as 17 basis points to 1.52% on Wednesday, the lowest since mid February, after a central bank bond buying operation added to the pressure. If they close at this level, it will be the largest decline since the coronavirus brought havoc to bonds markets in March last year.

The recent switch in sentiment is notable as money markets had been pricing for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to be the most aggressive at tightening monetary policy in the next two years across Group-of-10 currency nations. There were also notable falls in Australian yields on Wednesday, while rates on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries slipped for a third day.

Rate-hike bets in New Zealand started to be pared almost immediately on Tuesday when the government unveiled a suite of measures to clamp down on runaway house prices -- a move that is expected to take pressure off monetary policy.

These wagers continued to unravel Wednesday, with pricing now for around 20 basis points of rate hikes by the end 2022, compared with 35 basis points as of Monday.

The central bank’s bond buying operation Wednesday failed to find enough sellers of a five year bond, which is particularly sensitive to the short-term rate outlook. Other shorter-dated debt also rallied, with yields on New Zealand’s two-year notes due May 2023 falling five basis points to 0.20.

“Before the housing announcement, market was short bonds, partly because they expected RBNZ hikes in 2022, and partly following the global reflation trade,” said Imre Speizer, market strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. Now, the view “has changed, with hikes given a much lower chance for 2022 -- so the market is exiting those short bond positions.”

