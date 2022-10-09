(Bloomberg) -- The New Zealand dollar is poised to extend a rally against its Australian counterpart as their central banks plot alternative strategies in the fight against inflation.

While Australia’s central bank surprised last week with a 25 basis-point rate hike, New Zealand raised its benchmark by 50 basis points for a fifth meeting.

For traders who have gone long on the Aussie against the kiwi this year -- a strategy that yielded a gain of as much as 8.3% -- the time to pivot may be now, analysts said. A widening rate differential and technical factors such as slow stochastics suggest the trade will reverse in the last quarter of the year.

Selling the Aussie against its counterpart “is the clear trade as it still looks very elevated to the rate spreads, as it has done for some time,” said Patrick Bennet, FX strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Hong Kong. The rate spread divergence suggests 1.10 as the first target, he said. The currency pair closed Friday at 1.1371.

The Reserve Bank of Australia may find more evidence to support its strategy if consumer inflation expectations data on Thursday confirm a downward trend. The change in the RBA’s stance is creating an “inevitable headwind” for the Australian dollar, according to National Australia Bank Ltd.

Technical factors also favor the Australian dollar weakening against the kiwi. The pair formed a bearish pattern, similar to shooting star, on Sept. 28 and momentum has turned bearish, according to the slow stochastics, as the currency pair retreats from overbought territory.

Still, some argue the bearish momentum isn’t durable.

Tim Baker, head of macro research at Deutsche Bank AG in Sydney, doesn’t see it lasting long before New Zealand’s current-account imbalances pull down the kiwi against its counterpart. He also said the nation’s central bank is ignoring worrying growth signals and hiking the country into a recession, which would be negative for the domestic currency.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

Monday, Oct. 10: Indonesia consumer confidence

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Australia household spending, consumer and business confidence, Philippine trade balance, New Zealand retail card spending, Japan BoP current account balance

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Bank of Korea rate decision, RBA’s Ellis speaks, New Zealand house sales, Japan core machine orders, Malaysia industrial production, India industrial production

Thursday, Oct. 13: Australia consumer inflation expectations, Japan PPI

Friday, Oct. 14: Singapore MAS monetary policy statement, Singapore 3Q advance GDP estimates, New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China PPI, CPI and trade balance

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.