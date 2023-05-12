(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation expectations fell back to within the central bank’s target band for the first time since 2021, suggesting its rapid interest-rate hikes are working.

Expectations for inflation two years ahead eased to 2.79% in the second quarter from 3.3% in the first, according to a survey published by the Reserve Bank Friday in Wellington. The bank targets inflation of 1-3% over the medium term with a focus on the 2% midpoint.

The drop in expectations follows a decline in headline inflation to 6.7% in the first quarter and may alleviate the RBNZ’s concerns that rapid price gains are becoming entrenched. However, the bank is still likely to deliver one final rate increase later this month, taking its Official Cash Rate to 5.5%, economists said.

“This moderation in inflation expectations will be welcome news for the RBNZ,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “But this doesn’t mean that the RBNZ’s job is done. Inflation remains elevated.”

The New Zealand dollar fell on the data, buying 62.57 US cents at 3:36 p.m. in Wellington from 62.78 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields fell.

The RBNZ has increased the OCR by 5 percentage points since October 2021. It’s next rate decision is due on May 24.

