(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. agreed to purchase Dutch bicycle maker Accell Group NV for 1.56 billion euros ($1.8 billion) amid a cycling boom spurred by the pandemic.

Investors will get 58 euros in cash for every Accell share, the companies said in a statement Monday, indicating a 26% higher price than Friday’s closing.

Teslin, one of Accell’s largest shareholders with about a 10.8% stake, is part of KKR’s consortium. Hoogh Blarick, which holds about 7.5% of the shares, also supports the transaction. Axeco Corporate Finance is advising Accell, while KKR is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Bike sales have surged during the pandemic as several European cities added cycling lanes to help people avoid crowded public transportation. Shares of bicycle makers have soared.

America’s Best-Selling Electric Vehicles Ride on Two Wheels

Accell, which owns brands including Batavus, Ghost-Bikes, Hercules, Koga-Miyata, Sparta, Winora and Raleigh, has seen its share price more than triple since late March 2020.

Accell’s existing board of management, comprised of Chief Executive Ton Anbeek and Chief Financial Officer Ruben Baldew, will continue to lead the group, according to the statement. No reduction of the workforce is seen as a consequence of the transaction.

“The consortium and Accell Group believe that having the group operate in a wholly-owned set up without a listing on Euronext Amsterdam is better for the sustainable success of its business and long-term value creation,” said the companies.

KKR has a track record of investing in the consumer sector, including in mobility, with investments in Trainline, Lyft, Gojek, Zwift, Boots and Wella, and others.

The offer is expected to be completed in the late second quarter or early third quarter following customary approvals.

(Updates throughout with details from the statement.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.