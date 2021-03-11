(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is seeking about $12 billion for its fourth global infrastructure fund, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity firm raised $3.9 billion for its first Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund in January, amassing the largest pool of cash in the region for investments including waste management, renewable energy and communication towers.

A spokeswoman for the New York-based firm declined to comment. Reuters reported on KKR’s plans for the new fund earlier Thursday.

KKR started its global infrastructure team and strategy in 2008. Since then, it has invested more than $24 billion in about 40 assets globally. KKR’s third global infrastructure fund garnered $7.4 billion in 2018.

