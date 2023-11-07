(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are increasingly leaning on businesses outside of traditional buyout strategies and taking a sharper look at costs as they battle a prolonged slump in dealmaking.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to combat inflation with rate hikes made debt-funded buyouts less attractive and caused these firms to pause asset sales as they wait for markets to rebound. Firms like Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. have found refuge in new areas like private credit and insurance.

KKR’s credit business helped offset weaker private equity results in their most recent quarterly earnings, announced on Tuesday. Meanwhile Carlyle said it boosted its fee earnings through cost-cutting and signaled that it plans to be bigger in credit. Still, both firms’ distributable earnings fell from the year-ago quarter.

KKR has been tapping investor demand for direct lending strategies, raising $24 billion of organic new capital in its credit segment in the first nine months of the year — six times what it has raised in private equity.

KKR shares gained 6.42% to $61.19, while Carlyle rose 0.8% to $29.15 at 11:01 a.m. in New York.

Read More: Marc Rowan Wants to Turn Feared Apollo Into Admired Stalwart

The company beat Wall Street estimates thanks to a 24% gain in operating earnings for its insurance segment, Global Atlantic, despite reporting a 6.6% decline in earnings overall. Operating earnings for its asset management segment, which includes private equity, slid 9.3%. Carried interest at its private equity division dropped by more than a third.

KKR Co-Chief Executive Officers Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall said in a statement Tuesday that the firm is raising and deploying capital “across all our businesses and regions.”

Carlyle is best known for buyout bets. The pace at which it cashes out of private equity deals has traditionally accounted for a substantial portion of its bottom line, even as the firm has pushed further into credit. Its distributable earnings fell 43% in the third quarter, while fee-related earnings fell 4%.

The firm offset some of the pain by keeping a lid on costs and is planning to cut more from compensation in the coming year. “There is no such thing as a sacred expense,” Finance Chief John Redett told analysts on Tuesday.

Chief executive officer Harvey Schwartz said that the firm expected to be “significantly larger in credit” over time. Credit makes up $150 billion of the firm’s $382 billion in assets.

The CEO previously told shareholders that the firm is undertaking a “line-by-line review” of its entire business and working to impose more discipline on how it grows.

The firm cut general and administrative expenses by 19% in the third quarter after it eliminated some fees paid for professional services and reduced spending on marketing. Some of the cost savings came from the private equity business, boosting fee-related earnings.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.