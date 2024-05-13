(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Apollo Global Management Inc. are providing a more than $1 billion direct loan to private equity-owned ASC Engineered Solutions, winning the deal over Wall Street banks, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The debt is pricing at 5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. The cash will be used to refinance syndicated debt the company borrowed in 2019 that JPMorgan Chase & Co. arranged.

The deal comes as competition between private credit firms and banks to provide companies with financing heats up amid a rally in global credit markets. ASC also considered a bid from JPMorgan before opting to turn to direct lenders. The fight for new deals has pushed the cost to borrow via private credit to record lows in recent months as firms jockey for opportunities to deploy dry powder.

ASC’s private equity owner, Tailwind Capital, tapped Evercore Inc. to assist on the financing.

Representatives for KKR, Apollo and Tailwind declined to comment. An ASC spokesperson didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.

ASC has a $740 million first lien term loan due 2026 and a $100 million second lien term loan which together carry a weighted average interest cost of around 5.5 percentage points over the benchmark rate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company also has a $250 million revolving credit line.

Tailwind used proceeds from the 2019 loans to purchase Anvil International, which merged with Smith Cooper International to ultimately create ASC.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based ASC supplies pipe joining systems, fire protection and fabrication products and support systems. In February it acquired Ward Manufacturing, a maker of piping components.

